ACLU sues Indiana city over new political yard sign law

The city of Bedford in southern Indiana faces a lawsuit from a resident who says its new yard signs law infringes on his political expression.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court on behalf of Samuel Shaw of Bedford. Shaw says he had several political signs in his yard before received a letter from the city last month telling him he was violating the law. He says he removed the signs after the city told him if he didn't he would have to pay $300 a day.
The ACLU claims that several provisions of the new law violate the 1st and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
City officials didn't immediately respond to emails and phone messages seeking comment. Bedford is about 25 miles south of Bloomington.
