Three days of early, in-person voting begins Thursday across Oklahoma, and state election officials say they already have seen a spike in the number of people who voted early by mail.
Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at all 77 county election boards.
Oklahoma Election Board spokesman Bryan Dean says nearly 70,000 absentee ballots already had been received from voters by Wednesday, compared to about 61,000 in 2012.
Election officials have opened secondary satellite locations in the state's three largest counties to help expedite in-person early voting. Those locations include the Moore-Norman Technology Center in Cleveland County, the Edmond Church of Christ in Oklahoma County, and the Hardesty Library in Tulsa County.
