Young, rivals square off in last debate before election

U.S. Rep. Don Young faced off against three of his rivals in a wide-ranging debate late Thursday, five days before the general election.
The public media debate in Anchorage featured the Republican Young, Democrat Steve Lindbeck, Libertarian Jim McDermott and independent Bernie Souphanavong.
Lindbeck, Young's most prominent challenger, jabbed at Young over past ethics issues. In 2014, the House Ethics Committee found that Young violated House rules by using campaign funds for personal trips and accepting improper gifts. Young apologized and repaid the value of the trip and gifts.
On Thursday, Young said he's run a positive campaign focused on what he can do.
Asked whether the federal government should have a role in who uses what bathroom, in light of the debate over transgender rights, the candidates generally did not have a problem with people sharing bathrooms.
Young didn't say who he will support for president but said Democrat Hillary Clinton would be bad for Alaska.
