Iowa GOP optimistic they could regain majority in Senate

Iowa Republicans believe they'll have the pieces in place on Election Day to retake control of the state Legislature, a long-standing goal that, if achieved, would enable them to alter the state's legislative priorities next year and move unhindered on a conservative agenda.
State GOP leaders are pointing to their party's voter registration numbers in key district races as a sign of possible success Tuesday to flip the Senate. Democrats currently have a 25-23 majority in the chamber, and Republicans hold a 57-43 lead in the Iowa House.
Iowa is one of only seven states with split-party control of its two-chamber Legislature.
"We are optimistic," said Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa. "I like where we are at right now."
Republicans made similar predictions in the past, but data does show an uptick in voter registration for the GOP this year. Early voting is down for Democrats compared to 2012, while Republicans have maintained a roughly steady number.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Gronstal doesn't buy it. The Council Bluffs Democrat cited his party's fundraising and direct outreach to voters. He also noted Republicans predicted they'd take control of the Senate in 2010, 2012 and 2014, only to fall short.
"They've been saying this before. Nothing new," Gronstal said.
Iowa is seen as a battleground state in presidential elections, and the same is often true in statehouse contests. Many districts traditionally maintain a rough split between registered Democrats, Republicans and voters with no party affiliation. Some communities determine statehouse races by less than 5,000 votes.
Other races can be even tighter, such as in 2012, when GOP Rep. Chris Hagenow of Windsor Heights, the current House majority leader, defeated his challenger by fewer than 25 votes. In 2010, Republican Sen. Mark Chelgren of Ottumwa won his district seat 10 votes after a recount.
"A lot of legislative races do come down to a few hundred votes or even a few dozen votes," said Kevin Hall, spokesman for the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.
If Republicans flip two Senate seats without losing any of their own, they're expected to have a majority. That's despite a special election scheduled in December to replace Sen. Joe Seng, a Davenport Democrat who died of brain cancer in September, but his district is considered safe for Democrats based on its voting history.
Any scenario involving a 25-25 party tie has been complicated by Sen. David Johnson, a longtime Republican lawmaker who dropped his party affiliation in June to protest GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Kaufmann, who believes Republicans could pick up at least three Senate seats, acknowledged there is always uncertainty.
"I've been in this game too long to realize that even if we had more wind at our backs right now, everything can change on a dime," he said.
If Republicans gain a majority, GOP Gov. Terry Branstad could have an easier path for legislative action on a variety of issues, including water quality, medical marijuana and K-12 education spending. Republican control of both chambers also could aid efforts to stop state funding of all Planned Parenthood services and would increase the likelihood that the Legislature would further ease gun regulations and enact stricter abortion laws.
It's unclear what GOP majorities would mean to efforts to increase Iowa's minimum wage. Branstad has called for a single wage after several counties increased the minimum hourly pay, but Republican lawmakers have resisted a statewide wage increase in the past.
Branstad has noted that during his roughly 22 years as governor, he's usually had at least one legislative chamber controlled by Democrats. However, Branstad has been campaigning hard for Republicans this fall and said he's optimistic they could win the Senate and keep their House majority.
"We did this one time before," Branstad said, pointing to the late 1990s when he was in office with a Republican House and Senate. "Sometimes history can repeat itself. We're hopeful."
