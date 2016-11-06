Hawaii's unusual congressional election confuses voters

The death of one of Hawaii's congressmen has led to an unusual ballot and voter confusion in urban Honolulu.
The rare double election means residents are selecting someone to fill the late U.S. Rep. Mark Takai's seat for the two-month unfinished term and someone to represent the district for the next two years.
Takai died in office last July.
The situation could lead to two different people winning the same House seat on election night, to serve the two different terms.
Former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa is one of the candidates. The Democrat is hoping to return to her old seat in Congress, which she gave up to run for Senate two years ago.
