Duckworth, Kirk make final US Senate push in Chicago area

The candidates for the U.S. Senate seat in Illinois are spending the final hours before Election Day courting voters in the Chicago area.
Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk is stopping at a party headquarters in Winnetka, followed by a visit to a Thai restaurant in Chicago with the Asian Americans for Kirk coalition. On Monday night he'll speak with voters and answer questions through a telephone town hall.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth is meeting with campaign volunteers in Arlington Heights and with older voters at a senior center in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. She'll join other Democrats for a get-out-the-vote rally late Monday at a Chicago union hall.
Duckworth has a healthy lead in the race, and Democrats are counting on a win as they look to regain control the Senate.
