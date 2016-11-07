County clerk, lawmaker vie to become top elections official

Bernalillo County Clerk Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Republican state lawmaker Nora Espinoza are competing to become New Mexico's secretary of state.
Tuesday's winner will fill the last two years of Dianna Duran's term as top administrator overseeing elections and campaign finance disclosures. Duran resigned and was convicted on embezzlement and money laundering charges, acknowledging that she used campaign funds to fuel a gambling spree.
Espinoza has promised to concentrate on concerns about voter fraud by cleaning up registration rolls and backing proposals to require photo identification at the polls.
Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat who lost to Duran in 2014, has campaigned on her experience overseeing elections and voter rolls in the state's most populous county. She has emphasized the need to expand voter registration and participation using new technologies.
