California braces for high election turnout, voter confusion

California elections officials are bracing for robust turnout, confused first-time voters and the prospect of long lines in a presidential election that has registered a record 19.4 million voters in the state.
About 5 million people in California have already cast ballots in early voting, according to the data tracking firm Political Data Inc., with millions more voters expected to show up at polls Tuesday.
Elections officials reported heavy in-person crowds at polling sites over the weekend and Monday.
Thousands of voters in the state's most populous county waited hours over the weekend to cast ballots, some standing in line for three hours or more. Nearly 18,000 ballots were cast Saturday and Sunday in Los Angeles County.
Wait times were much faster in San Francisco, where voters moved through lines, usually within 15 minutes, Elections Director John Arntz said. Sunday's turnout of more than 2,000 voters was the most ever for a Sunday in the county before Election Day, he said.
In San Diego County, registrar Michael Vu said people waited about an hour to cast a ballot, patiently and even happily. "It was kind of like being at Disneyland, waiting to get on the most exciting ride," he said Monday.
About 78 percent of eligible Californians are registered to vote, the highest percentage of eligible citizens registered before a general election in 20 years, the secretary of state's office said in a statement.
California is not known for long lines on Election Day. Dean Logan, president of the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials, said he did not anticipate significant lines throughout the day Tuesday. Logan, who is also registrar of voters in Los Angeles County, said polling sites will be busiest before and after work hours.
But others said that this election is different, meaning long lines are a distinct possibility.
Voter advocacy groups are on high alert, worried about possible voter intimidation stemming from GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump's repeated assertions that the election is rigged against him.
There are also 17 statewide ballot measures, in addition to local measures, that may take time for voters to digest while they are inside voting booths. And the state has a record 11.7 million people registered to vote by mail, some of whom may show up at polling sites unaware they have ballots at home that they need to surrender before they can get a new ballot.
All of that may add to confusion and long wait times on Tuesday, said Kim Alexander, president of the nonprofit and nonpartisan California Voter Foundation.
"There is huge demand," she said. "This is a good problem to have."
Voter advocacy groups such as Asian Americans Advancing Justice will also be on alert Tuesday, with hundreds of volunteers trained to monitor polling places around the state and make sure voters — some who speak limited English — receive proper assistance.
Trump's California campaign said trained observers will report discrepancies to lawyers.
"We are not using this to suppress the vote. We are using this to make sure everyone is doing the right thing and to get their vote counted," spokesman Jon Cordova said.
Paul Mitchell, vice president of Political Data, said he expects counties this year to issue a large number of provisional backup ballots to people whose eligibility can't be immediately verified. Those ballots are counted after counties verify the voter is registered and hasn't voted already, he said, which means close contests may not be decided right away.
"As a result we have to wait for a few days for the papers to tell us who won," he said. "But the worse outcome is to not let these people vote in the first place."
