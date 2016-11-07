Michigan's 16 electoral votes at stake in presidential race

2:08 2016 Merced Field of Honor Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch

2:38 Good Attendance is Critical

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

2:17 Cody Rentfro on Hilmar's big win over Ripon

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

3:01 Hilmar beats Ripon for TVL crown

1:56 Ulonzo Gilliam on Merced's Mayor Cup win