The Latest: Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone beats challenger

The Latest on Election Day in New Jersey (all times local):
9:05 p.m.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone has defeated Republican challenger Brent Sonnek-Schmelz in New Jersey's 6th District.
Pallone will return for his 16th term representing the district that includes Middlesex and Monmouth counties.
Sonnek-Schmelz is an Ivy League-educated attorney and sports retail executive from Atlantic Highlands.
Federal records show Pallone spent about $1.2 million in the campaign while his opponent spent about $46,000.
Pallone cites the Zadroga Act, which gave Sept. 11 first-responders medical coverage, as a top legislative achievement.
---
9 p.m.
Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith has won his 19th term in Congress.
Smith has served in the House since 1981 and is the longest-tenured member of New Jersey's congressional delegation.
Smith defeated Democrat Lorna Phillipson. The Wall Street executive had served as CEO at Stewart Forbes Venture Capital.
The 4th District includes parts of Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties and has more Republicans than Democrats. But like most of the state, it has even more unaffiliated voters.
Smith has been popular in the district, and the contest did not look close. The congressman spent about $360,000 to Phillipson's $191,000 during the campaign.
---
8 p.m.
New Jersey voters have given the state's 14 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton.
Voters in New Jersey chose the Democrat over Republican businessman Donald Trump.
Clinton was heavily favored to win the state despite Trump's former casino empire in the state and Republican Gov. Chris Christie's strong support.
Clinton came to Atlantic City during the campaign to highlight Trump's financial struggles, including multiple bankruptcies for his casino empire.
Trump did not campaign much in New Jersey, although he did headline a fundraiser for Christie to help pay off the debt from Christie's failed presidential campaign.
Democrats have won New Jersey in presidential elections since 1992.
---
8 p.m.
Voting has ended across New Jersey, but voters who got into line by 8 p.m. can still cast a ballot.
Election results are being counted across New Jersey in the presidential contest between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
Results are also being tallied for the state's 12 congressional races and two ballot questions on casino expansion and using gas tax cash for transportation.
Voters lined up and waited for hours in parts of New Jersey with millions expected to vote, drawn by the presidential-year contest that normally produces a spike in turnout.
New Jersey is a reliably Democratic state having picked a Democrat in every presidential contest from 1992 onward. Data shows Democrats boosted their over Republicans in the state by 174,000 from January of this year to November.
---
5:50 p.m.
Most New Jersey voters say they had their minds made up in the presidential election long before they cast their ballots.
About 3 in 4 voters surveyed by an exit poll conducted for The Associated Press and the television networks said they made their decision between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump before September.
About 1 in 10 waited until the last few days to decide.
Polls are open in New Jersey until 8 p.m.
The preliminary exit poll of 1,037 voters was conducted for AP and the television networks by Edison Research in a random sample of 25 precincts statewide.
Results were subject to sampling error of plus or minus 5 percentage points; it is higher for subgroups.
5 p.m.
A civil liberties group says it has received a complaint that signs asking people to have identifications ready to vote were posted in at least one polling place in New Jersey.
The American Civil Liberties Union's New Jersey chapter told NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2fe6Lxx ) that it received a complaint about the Voter ID sign at a polling place in Metuchen.
Most voters in New Jersey are not required to show identification to vote.
Middlesex County elections officials say the issue was resolved as soon as they were told about the sign.
Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer said Tuesday that she was also asked for her ID by a worker who was looking up her information. Zimmer refused to show her ID.
---
4 p.m.
A New Jersey congressman who withdrew his endorsement for Donald Trump last month and said he would write in Indiana Gov. Mike Pence has changed his mind.
A spokesman for Republican Rep. Frank LoBiondo said that he voted for Trump on Tuesday.
Jason Galanes says that LoBiondo decided on Monday to vote for Trump despite his disappointment and anger over Trump's comments about women. Galanes says LoBiondo believes Hillary Clinton is "100 percent unacceptable to be president."
LoBiondo said last month that he would "not vote for a candidate who boats of sexual assault" and that Trump was "unfit to be president."
Approached by a Philadelphia Inquirer reporter to ask him about his vote , LoBiondo backed his SUV up, hitting a banister with his side view mirror.
---
3:40 p.m.
New Jersey election officials say there have been no complaints lodged so far on Election Day.
Secretary of State spokesman Shawn Crisafulli said Tuesday that the state has not seen any red flags.
He added that there had been long lines in Jersey City, but officials brought in extra machines. He also said that mail-in ballots were being counted by hand in Burlington County.
Polls close at 8 p.m.
The attorney general has about 350 deputy attorneys general posted at voting stations across the state to consult officials regarding any problems that came.
---
1:15 p.m.
Some people are waiting hours to vote at some polls in Jersey City.
Hudson County deputy superintendent of elections John Brzozowski says it's taking workers longer to process the high number of people going to the polls. He also says the ballot is longer and voters are taking their time once they are behind the curtain.
Brzozowski says the county started out with 500 voting machines for 450 districts. His office has added another 13 machines to try to offset the volume of voters.
He says the Jersey City districts with the longest waits are near high-rise apartment buildings.
Meanwhile, Burlington County election officials say that a printing error will force them to hand count most of the more than 19,000 mail-in ballots submitted. The error was discovered Tuesday morning and there is no guarantee that all the ballots will be counted by Tuesday night.
---
1 p.m.
Election officials in Burlington County say that a printing error will force it to hand count most of the more than 19,000 mail-in ballots submitted.
Board of Election Chairman Joseph Dugan told the Burlington County Times (http://bit.ly/2fQ4EBK ) that dozens of workers are now performing a hand count of the mail-in ballots.
He says that the error was discovered Tuesday morning and that there is no guarantee that all the ballots will be counted by Tuesday night.
Officials say the more than 19,000 ballots returned as of Tuesday morning is a new record for the county. Ballots can be submitted until polls close at 8 p.m.
Voters in the county are choosing a sheriff, surrogate and freeholders. Republicans won freeholder seats by a margin of less than 2,000 votes last year.
---
12:40 P.M.
All roads lead to New York City when it comes to the presidential election and that could pose troubles for motorists coming or going from New Jersey.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are in Manhattan waiting for election results.
The Port Authority is urging motorists to avoid the Lincoln Tunnel on Tuesday afternoon and evening because of planned election events at Trump headquarters in Midtown and at Clinton headquarters on Manhattan's West Side.
The agency says significantly higher traffic volumes are expected and travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
Polls in New Jersey close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Heavy and steady voting is reported around the state.
---
11 a.m.
New Jersey voters are casting ballots mostly without the gridlock seen in some other states.
It took more than an hour before people could vote in Ward F, District 6 at County Prep High School in Jersey City because someone brought the wrong keys for the voting machines. The line eased by 8 a.m.
Bergen County deputy elections superintendent Theresa O'Connor says it's busy, but the lines are moving in the state's most populated county.
The county is part of the 5th Congressional District House and the most closely watched race between incumbent Republican Scott Garrett and Democrat Josh Gottheimer. Gottheimer's wife and young children watched as he voted in Wyckoff. Garrett has not said when and where he's voting.
Atlantic County is reporting steady voting.
Republican Gov. Chris Christie voted soon after the polls opened. The Donald Trump surrogate did not answer questions from reporters and the event was not on his public schedule.
---
7:50 a.m.
Gov. Chris Christie voted without any fanfare soon after polls opened in New Jersey.
The former Republican presidential candidate had nothing to say as he left his precinct in Mendham and did not list the event on his public schedule as he has during previous elections.
Christie dropped out of the presidential race and supported Donald Trump after a poor showing in the New Hampshire primary. He has not been seen campaigning with Trump or acting as a surrogate after two former Christie aides were convicted for their roles in closing traffic lanes leading to the George Washington Bridge.
In addition to the presidential race, New Jersey voters have two public questions on statewide ballots. One would expand casino gambling to northern New Jersey and the other would dedicate the recent gas tax increase to transportation projects.
Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
---
6 a.m.
Polls are open in New Jersey and voters have until 8 p.m. to decide whether Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton will become president.
Republican Gov. Chris Christie had hoped he'd be the choice for president. But Christie folded his campaign after a poor showing in the New Hampshire primary and backed Trump.
There are two statewide ballot questions that will be settled Tuesday.
The first would amend the state constitution to allow two casinos to be built in northern New Jersey. The other would require revenue from the state's recent 23 cents-a-gallon gas tax increase be dedicated to transportation projects.
Voters will also decide who will serve their districts in the House of Representatives and who will serve in local and county offices.
---
12:50 a.m.
It's finally here.
New Jersey voters go to the polls Tuesday to pick between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump for president, along with the 12-member U.S. House delegation. They'll also decide whether to allow casinos in northern New Jersey and if every cent of the gas tax should be spent only on transportation.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Clinton is favored to win New Jersey despite Trump's former casino empire in the state and Republican Gov. Chris Christie's strong support.
The 5th District House race between incumbent Republican Scott Garrett and Democratic challenger Josh Gottheimer is the state's most closely watched contest.
A question mark also hangs over a ballot question asking voters whether all of the state's gas tax should be used for transportation.
