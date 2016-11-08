Polls have opened for 2016 election in South Carolina

South Carolina voters go to the polls to help pick a president and to likely re-elect Sen. Tim Scott and the state's U.S. House delegation.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday with the race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton at the top of the ticket.
Absentee voting has broken the 2012 record, when nearly 395,000 people voted early. Nearly 463,000 people had voted by mid-day Monday. More than three million people are eligible.
All 170 seats in the General Assembly were up for election, but only 19 House members and five senators — all Democrats — face major-party challengers Tuesday. Fourteen other seats, where an incumbent either retired or was defeated in primaries, give voters a choice between Republican and Democratic opponents.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
