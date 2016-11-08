The Latest: Missouri voters go to the polls

The Latest on the election in Missouri (all times local):
6 a.m.
Polls are now open across Missouri, and large turnout is expected in an election that will reshape the state's political landscape.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. as voters make their choice for president, U.S. Senate, all eight congressional seats, five statewide offices and many other races, along with six statewide ballot measures.
All five statewide offices will have new faces. Gov. Jay Nixon and Treasurer Clint Zweifel, both Democrats, are ineligible to run again due to term limits. Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for governor. Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster is running for governor against Republican Eric Greitens. And Secretary of State Jason Kander gave up his seat to run for the Senate against incumbent Roy Blunt.
---
12:05 a.m.
Donald Trump is seeking to extend a lengthy Republican winning streak in Missouri's presidential contest, and competitive races for governor and Senate also top the state's ballot.
Most polls heading into Tuesday's election show the New York businessman with a comfortable lead over Democrat Hillary Clinton, who is seeking to become the first Democrat to carry Missouri's electoral votes since her husband in 1992 and 1996.
From 1904 through 2004, voters sided with the winning candidate every time but 1956, when they opted for Democrat Adlai Stevenson over Republican Dwight Eisenhower.
The state also has the nation's most expensive gubernatorial race, pitting Republican former Navy SEAL Eric Greitens against Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster.
GOP Sen. Roy Blunt faces a steep challenge from Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander.
