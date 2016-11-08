The Latest: Minnesota elects Somali-American lawmaker

The Latest on Election Day in Minnesota. (all times local):
8:05 p.m.
Minnesota has elected the nation's first Somali-American lawmaker.
Ilhan (ILL'-hahn) Omar won a spot in the state House on Tuesday. She'll represent a district in Minneapolis that's home to the largest Somali population outside of the east African country.
She was all but sure to win in the heavily Democratic district. She defeated one of the state's longest-serving lawmakers in a Democratic primary this summer. Her Republican rival later dropped out of the race.
Omar is a 33-year-old community activist who came to the United States as an 8-year-old after spending years in a Kenyan refugee camp. Her victory seals the growing political clout of the area's Somali community.
Minneapolis previously elected a Somali city councilman and school board member.
8 p.m.
The voting is over and the counting is underway in Minnesota.
Minnesota voters cast their ballots in races that would help determine the presidency, a trio of competitive congressional districts and which party would control the state House and Senate next year.
Exit polls conducted for the Associated Press and television networks by Edison Research showed voters say the economy is the top issue facing the country. Voters also questioned the honesty of both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Six in 10 voters say Clinton isn't trustworthy, slightly less than the two-thirds who say the same about Trump.
Just how that will impact the presidential election is unclear. Clinton was the heavy favorite to capture a state that has broken for Democrats for 40 years.
---
6:55 p.m.
The power to decide who sets Minnesota lawmakers' pay is in voters hands. They just may not know it.
A constitutional amendment to give that authority to an independent commission was on Tuesday's ballot. Lawmakers are currently charged with setting their own pay but it hasn't changed since 1999. Most legislators make just $31,000 annually.
A pair of Apple Valley voters thought all 201 lawmakers make $100,000 or more. Both Patricia Kramlinger and Luis Beltran said they voted for the amendment.
Beltran says it's unfair that lawmakers decide their own salaries. He was floored when he learned their salary is much smaller than he had assumed.
Unlike controversial constitutional amendments on the ballot in 2012, there has been little campaigning on either side of the lawmaker pay issue.
---
10 a.m.
Some Minnesotans say they are tired of the two major parties and are opting for third-party candidates for president.
Sixty-three-year-old David Hansen of Roseville says he's a Republican but voted for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson because the major parties are getting "out of line." He says he just couldn't vote for Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton because "Trump's just weird and Hillary's too far left."
Fifty-year-old Mary McGuigan says she's always voted Republican, but not this time. She voted for Evan McMullin.
She says while some people might think she's throwing her vote away, others are saying it might make a statement. She says she hopes votes for third-party candidates get noticed because "we are tired of the same old thing."
---
9:30 a.m.
Before polls opened on Election Day, more than 650,000 Minnesotans had already voted by absentee ballot, crushing previous records.
The number represents nearly 20 percent of the state's registered voters. Minnesota also has same-day voter registration.
On Tuesday morning, voters were streaming into polling places at a steady pace. One polling location in the St. Paul suburb of Roseville had dozens of people in line as polls opened at 7 a.m.
The high-drama presidential race brought many people to the polls. There is also a high-stakes fight for control of the Legislature, and some congressional races around the Twin Cities suburbs and in northeastern Minnesota have yielded millions of dollars in attack ads.
Also on the ballot is a constitutional amendment that would create an independent panel to set lawmaker pay.
---
7 a.m.
Polls are opening across Minnesota and Election Day voting is getting underway.
The weather shouldn't be a problem. The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Many people have already cast their votes. More than 15 percent of the state's registered voters had voted before Tuesday.
There's a high-stakes fight for control of the Minnesota Legislature to be decided. Also, congressional races around the Twin Cities suburbs and in northeastern Minnesota have yielded millions of dollars in attack ads.
Also on the ballot is a constitutional amendment that would create an independent panel to set lawmaker pay.
---
6:30 a.m.
Polls are about to open in Minnesota, but hundreds of thousands of people have already taken care of the business of voting.
Many of them waited a long time to do it, too. On Monday, Art Meadowcroft and his sister took sandwiches with them to nibble while they waited to vote in the western Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth.
The 62-year-old independent voted for Donald Trump because he said he admired his business successes — including after some failures. Meadowcroft said Trump has "question marks" but not "when it comes down to what is in his heart and what he wants for the country."
Taryn Kelzer, 41, of Minnetonka, is a Democrat who was voting for Clinton because she sees her as well-qualified. Kelzer says she thinks Trump's beliefs "are kind of anti-civil rights."
More than 15 percent of the state's registered voters had voted before Tuesday.
---
00:15 a.m.
There's little doubt of the outcome in Minnesota's presidential race, but that doesn't mean there's not drama on Election Day.
The high-stakes fight for control of the Legislature can be seen in races scattered across the state. Also, congressional races around the Twin Cities suburbs and in northeastern Minnesota have yielded millions of dollars in attack ads.
Democratic presidential candidates have won Minnesota since 1972 and President Richard Nixon's re-election sweep. Neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump has expended much energy in Minnesota.
Also on the ballot is a constitutional amendment that would create an independent panel to set lawmaker pay. Incumbent Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson was expected to handily win her election for a six-year term.
Comments