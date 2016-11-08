The Latest: Pat Toomey says he voted for Trump

The Latest on the general election in Pennsylvania (all times local):
7 p.m.
Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey says he has voted for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, revealing his choice after saying for months that he hadn't been persuaded.
Toomey said after voting Tuesday night near his Allentown-area home that it was a tough call for him.
Toomey's Democratic challenger, Katie McGinty, had tried to make Toomey's indecision in the presidential stakes a high-profile campaign issue, characterizing Toomey as unable to stand up to Trump. Toomey had been highly critical of Trump, and hadn't campaigned with him or talked about him during stump speeches.
Toomey is a fierce critic of Hillary Clinton's, and had refused to vote for her. But he had not ruled out voting for Trump, saying he was undecided and that Trump as president would sign productive legislation, like repealing President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law and imposing more sanctions on Iran.
---
6:30 p.m.
Voters in Pennsylvania say the economy is their biggest concern as they cast their ballots.
About half the voters surveyed in an exit poll conducted for The Associated Press and the television networks ranked it as their top concern.
Terrorism was a distant second, slightly ahead of foreign policy and immigration.
Polls are open until 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania, which is considered a swing state in the presidential election between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
The preliminary exit poll of 1,947 Pennsylvania voters was conducted for AP and the television networks by Edison Research in a random sample of 50 precincts statewide. Results were subject to sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points; it is higher for subgroups.
---
5:45 p.m.
Pennsylvania Republican Party chairman Rob Gleason says he doesn't see anything "nefarious" in scattered complaints Tuesday about apparent vote switching on older machines.
Several Pennsylvania counties are reporting a handful of complaints about vote switching on the touchscreen machines. They say the machines are quickly being re-calibrated to fix the problem.
Butler County elections director Shari Brewer says older machines can get out of alignment during transfer. She says poll workers can cancel the vote when the wrong button lights up and move the voter to another booth.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Pedro Cortes says the GOP reported problems with about 25 out of nearly 24,000 machines statewide. He says in all cases votes ended up being recorded correctly.
---
3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams says he's found no evidence of vote fraud or intimidation as his office responds to a few dozen complaints from voters.
Williams says no major problems have emerged among the 68 complaints his office investigated during the first half of Election Day.
Williams says the volume of complaints is on par with the last three presidential elections.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has raised concerns during the campaign about potential voter fraud in Philadelphia.
Meanwhile, officials in Allegheny and Schuylkill (SKEW'-kill) counties say reports that machines are switching votes have been investigated and proven unfounded.
--
2:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania election officials are reminding voters that anyone voting for the first time in their polling place must show some sort of identification.
Election watchdog groups have reported some complaints about voters being forced to show identification. But state officials say voters new to a precinct must show either photo or non-photo identification, such as a driver's license, student ID, utility bill or a bank statement.
Officials in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and other cities continue to report high turnout and enthusiasm in Tuesday's presidential election.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Pedro Cortez says he thinks the turnout could top 80 percent.
---
11 a.m.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Katie McGinty greeted cheering supporters before casting her ballot alongside her husband and three daughters on Tuesday morning at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
McGinty has spent the general election seeking to tie Republican incumbent Sen. Pat Toomey to GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. She struck the same note on election day, suggesting that Toomey's plan to vote late in the day was another attempt to dodge questions about whether he planned to vote for Trump.
"Come on, Senator Toomey, let us know: Are you standing with Donald Trump or not?" McGinty said to reporters. "It's long, long past due for (him) to have stood up for what's right... and denounced Donald Trump. It's really, actually, too late."
McGinty and Toomey have been locked in a close battle for months. She received a boost from Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in the campaign's final weeks and said she felt good going into Election Day.
"Today's the day we turn it around so that working people get a fair shot again," McGinty said.
---
8:30 a.m.
Pennsylvania's secretary of state says he wouldn't be surprised if voter turnout topped 80 percent.
Secretary Pedro Cortes has served from 2003 to 2010 under former Gov. Ed Rendell and since last year under Gov. Tom Wolf, both Democrats.
Cortes says the highest voter turnout since 1980 was in 1992 when 83 percent of Pennsylvania voters cast ballots in an election headlined by Democrat Bill Clinton and Republican President George Bush.
Tuesday's general election pitting Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Hillary Clinton will be the 19th overseen by Cortes, counting primary elections and non-presidential elections.
Cortes also downplays concerns over voter fraud saying, "I will never claim that elections in Pennsylvania or anywhere else are perfect, but they're legitimate."
Cortes expects about 7 million of Pennsylvania's 8.7 million registered voters to participate.
---
1 a.m.
After enduring months of campaign ads, fliers and rallies, Pennsylvanians will help decide the winner in a long, hard-fought presidential campaign and control of the U.S. Senate next year.
Democrat Hillary Clinton has a built-in voter registration advantage over Republican Donald Trump in Tuesday's presidential election. Democratic-leaning Pennsylvania has backed the Democrat in six straight presidential elections.
Just below on the ballot is the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat Katie McGinty and Republican incumbent Pat Toomey. Toomey is among the nation's most vulnerable Senate incumbents as the GOP struggles to hang on to its Senate majority.
Voters also will decide whether to allow more than 1,000 appellate, county and district judges to remain in their jobs until the age of 75.
The current mandatory retirement age is 70.
Comments