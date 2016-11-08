The Latest: Polls open for Election Day voting in Nebraska

The Latest on the Nebraska general election (all times local):
8 a.m.
Polls have opened for Election Day voting in Nebraska.
They'll close at 8 p.m. Central in most of Nebraska and at 7 p.m. Mountain time in the western third of the state.
Republican Donald Trump is expected to win the state, but Democrats are hoping Hillary Clinton can snag one of Nebraska's five Electoral College votes by winning in the 2nd Congressional District.
That could help the district's first-term Democratic U.S. representative, Brad Ashford, who is running against Republican Don Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general. Republicans should easily win in Nebraska's other two congressional districts.
Also on the ballot are the death penalty and legislative contests.
12:10 a.m.
Republicans dominate politics in Nebraska, but there still will be plenty of uncertainty as voters go to the polls on Election Day.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, except for a slice of western Nebraska in the Mountain time zone where voting will begin and end an hour earlier.
Although Republican Donald Trump is expected to win in Nebraska, Democrats are hopeful Hillary Clinton could snag one of the state's five Electoral College votes by finishing first in the 2nd Congressional District.
Clinton's effort could help first-term Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford, who is running in the 2nd District against Republican Don Bacon. Republicans should easily win in Nebraska's other two congressional districts.
Voters also will decide legislative races and whether to retain Nebraska's death penalty.
