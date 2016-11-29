Stein calls Wisconsin recount cost 'exorbitant'

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein says she's committed to pay for a vote recount in Wisconsin even though she calls the estimated $3.5 million cost "exorbitant."
Stein says the estimate Monday from Wisconsin election officials means she'll be asking her supporters to raise another $2.4 million. In a statement Tuesday, Stein says it's an "undue burden" but won't stop efforts for recounts in that state and in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Stein says irregularities with the Wisconsin vote indicate potential tampering, although state election officials dispute that. She says a recount is the only way to verify the results.
Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by about 22,000 votes in Wisconsin. The recount will start Thursday if Stein meets a Tuesday deadline to pay for it.
