The Latest: Wagle wins 2nd term as Kansas Senate president

The Latest on Kansas legislators and legislators-elect choosing new leaders (all times local):
11:50 a.m.
Republicans are giving Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle a second four-year term in the leadership post.
The Wichita Republican easily overcame a challenge Monday from Ways and Means Committee Chairman Ty Masterson of Andover. The vote was 23-7 among GOP senators and senators-elect, with one of the 31 abstaining.
Both Wagle and Masterson are conservatives. But Wagle has been willing to break with Republican Gov. Sam Brownback on tax and budget policy, while Masterson has been a reliable Brownback ally.
The full Senate must ratify the GOP's decision when lawmakers open their next session in January.
GOP senators and senators-elect also named Sen. Jim Denning of Overland Park as their new majority leader. Denning has been a vocal critic of Brownback's fiscal policies. Denning had no challenger.
11:25 a.m.
Republicans in the Kansas House have elected one of the chamber's most visible GOP moderates as their new majority leader after naming a conservative as their new speaker.
Rep. Don Hineman of Dighton prevailed over more conservative Rep. John Barker of Abilene in a 44-41 vote Monday among GOP representatives and representatives-elect.
Hineman was first elected to the House in 2008, and he's been a vocal critic of Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's tax policies. The state has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback's urging in an effort to stimulate the economy.
But the vote for Hineman came after House Republicans designated conservative Rep. Ron Ryckman Jr. of Olathe as the speaker for the next two years. Ryckman is Appropriations Committee chairman.
11:05 a.m.
Republicans in the Kansas House have picked conservative Rep. Ron Ryckman Jr. of Olathe as speaker for the next two years.
Ryckman prevailed Monday over moderate Rep. Russ Jennings of Lakin in a 57-28 vote among GOP representatives and representatives-elect. Ryckman is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
The vote suggested that conservatives still control the Republican majority in the House despite losses in this year's elections.
Democrats will hold 40 seats in the 125-member House when lawmakers open their next session in January, and the vote suggests moderates could form coalitions with moderate Republicans.
But Ryckman's supporters described him as a pragmatist who can work with lawmakers of all philosophies. Ryckman helped broker a bipartisan deal on school funding legislation during a special session in June.
10:40 a.m.
Kansas lawmakers and lawmakers-elect have convened to designate their leaders for next year with House Republicans set to pick a new speaker.
Republicans and Democrats in each chamber were meeting separately Monday after the House and Senate convened.
House Republicans were designating a new speaker because incumbent Ray Merrick of Stilwell did not seek re-election to the Legislature this year.
Seeking the post were Appropriations Committee Chairman Ron Ryckman Jr. of Olathe and Rep. Russ Jennings of Lakin. Ryckman is a conservative and Jennings is a moderate.
The new speaker will serve a two-year term.
Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita asked fellow GOP senators for another four-year term as leader. She is a conservative, but Senate budget chairman Ty Masterson of Andover was challenging her from the right.
10:20 a.m.
10:05 a.m.
Republican Rep. Ron Ryckman Jr. says House Majority Leader Jene Vickrey has dropped out of their race for Kansas House speaker.
Ryckman said Monday that Vickrey called him over the weekend to tell him. Vickrey's decision leaves Ryckman as the only conservative candidate in the race against moderate GOP Rep. Russ Jennings.
Legislators and freshmen lawmakers-elect were meeting Monday to pick leaders for next year. Republicans and Democrats were to meet separately in each chamber.
Ryckman is from Olathe and chairman of the Appropriations Committee. Jennings is from Lakin. Vickrey is from Louisburg.
The speaker's job is open because incumbent Ray Merrick of Stilwell did not seek re-election to the Legislature. The GOP's choice must be ratified by the full House when lawmakers convene their annual session in January.
6 a.m.
