Minnesota's electors gather to cast presidential votes

A select few Minnesota residents are ready to cast their ballots as the Electoral College officially selects the next president.
Presidential electors will meet in St. Paul Monday to pledge the state's 10 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton. Those electors will meet in an office building near the usual site inside the state Capitol, which is closed due to ongoing renovations.
It's part of the formal process to choose the next president based upon nationwide voting results. Some Democrats upset with the Nov. 8 results have urged electors in states not to cast their ballot for Trump.
Minnesota voters narrowly broke for Clinton on Nov. 8, extending a 40-year streak of voting for Democrats. Democrats chose 10 people involved with the party to become presidential electors.
Comments