Wisconsin electors gather to cast presidential votes

Wisconsin's presidential electors are preparing to meet to cast their ballots, more than a month after Donald Trump carried the state.
A movement to persuade electors not to vote for Trump has made the process more of a spectacle than usual, but Republican electors contacted by The Associated Press say they're eager to stick with Trump.
Trump's win over Hillary Clinton was the first time a Republican presidential candidate carried Wisconsin in more than 30 years. One elector, state Republican Party Chairman Brad Courtney, says Wisconsin voters "spoke loud and clear."
The electors will vote at a public meeting at noon Monday at the Capitol.
Comments