The Latest: Wisconsin protesters brave cold to oppose Trump

The Latest on the Electoral College vote in Wisconsin (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
Protesters gathering in the Wisconsin state Capitol say they hope they can convince Republican presidential electors not to cast their ballots for Donald Trump.
But they also said Monday they know that is unlikely to happen.
The organizer of the protest Monday in Madison says he expects about 600 people to show up by the noon Electoral College vote. About 50 protesters marched outside in sub-zero wind chills, while dozens more marched inside the Capitol. They are carrying signs saying "Electoral College: Do the Right Thing."
Protest organizer Joel Bresemer of Stevens Point says his goal is to challenge and delegitimize the Trump presidency. Christine Stefano came to Madison from Chicago to protest, saying she hopes enough electors abandon Trump to stop him from becoming president.
---
9:45 a.m.
Protesters are gathering in the Wisconsin state Capitol ahead of a vote by members of the Electoral College to cast their ballots for president-elect Donald Trump.
Similar protests were being organized across the country as presidential electors gathered Monday to formally elect Trump. His opponents are trying to get at least 37 electors to break ranks nationally and not vote for Trump.
Wisconsin electors are set to vote for Trump at noon in the Capitol. Republican Party Chairman Brad Courtney says all 10 electors will be sticking by Trump.
He won the state by nearly 23,000 votes, becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to carry Wisconsin since 1984.
---
4 a.m.
Wisconsin's presidential electors are preparing to meet to cast their ballots, more than a month after Donald Trump carried the state.
A movement to persuade electors not to vote for Trump has made the process more of a spectacle than usual, but Republican electors contacted by The Associated Press say they're eager to stick with Trump.
Trump's win over Hillary Clinton was the first time a Republican presidential candidate carried Wisconsin in more than 30 years. One elector, state Republican Party Chairman Brad Courtney, says Wisconsin voters "spoke loud and clear."
The electors will vote at a public meeting at noon Monday at the Capitol.
