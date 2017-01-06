Ohio Trump elector's city council position challenged

An attorney contends an Ohio elector for Donald Trump who is a city councilman violated his city's charter.
A letter sent Thursday to Kettering's law director says Rob Scott's council seat should be declared vacant because he violated a charter provision against holding two public positions when he served as a Trump elector last month.
Scott scoffed at the challenge, telling the Dayton Daily News that, in his words, it "boils down to sour grapes." The tea party activist was deputy Ohio campaign manager for the Republican president-elect, who carried the state.
Cleveland-based attorney Subodh Chandra sent the letter on behalf of a Kettering resident. He made a similar dual-positions legal challenge last month against state Rep. Christina Hagan, who subsequently stepped down as elector.
Scott stepped in for her.
