January 26, 2017 8:47 AM

Georgia House backs budget changes, including storm relief

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Lawmakers have approved a spending plan increasing state law enforcement pay and providing money for storm recovery in south Georgia.

The Georgia House on Thursday voted in favor of $600 million in additional spending to this year's budget. The plan now moves to the Senate.

The plan includes $5 million intended for recovery work in communities affected by the recent storms that killed 15 people in Georgia. It also includes about $27 million for a previously announced 20 percent pay raise for state law enforcement agencies, $50 million for a new cyber security program in Augusta and $109 million for public schools.

The House now will begin work on a proposed $49 billion budget for the financial year starting July 1.

