Man who jumped out police HQ window admits to raping 2 women

A man who jumped out of a third-floor window at the Buffalo Police Department headquarters while being questioned about sexual assaults has pleaded guilty to rape charges.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 34-year-old Timothy DiCenzo of Buffalo has admitted to raping two women during separate attacks near two elementary schools in the city in May 2013 and November 2015.
DiCenzo pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of first-degree rape. Prosecutors say he was identified as the perpetrator after DNA testing linked him to the crimes.
He was being questioned after the second rape when he forced open a third-floor window at the police department's downtown headquarters and jumped about 30 feet to the sidewalk. Injuries prevented him from running away.
DiCenzo faces 35 years in prison when he's sentenced March 31.
