February 1, 2017 7:25 PM

Elbert County sheriff's deputy injured in hit-and-run

The Associated Press
DENVER

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured an Elbert County sheriff's deputy.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/8QQAvs ) the deputy was parked on the side of the road with his emergency lights activated Wednesday morning when he was hit while removing debris. The hit-and-run happened on County Road 33 northwest of Kiowa.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, is in stable condition at a hospital.

Investigators are looking for a thin, white man in his 30s who was driving a pickup with chrome bumpers and rust on the right side of the hood and the front fender.

