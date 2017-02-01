Wyoming fees for hunting, fishing licenses could go up

Wyoming lawmakers are considering legislation that would raise fees for hunting and fishing licenses for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Casper Star-Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2kjNPxX ) Wednesday that many of the license fees would only go up about one or two dollars.
The proposal is intended to help offset the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's expected loss of nearly $5 million in general funds. The money being cut by the Legislature is used on sage grouse management, wolf management and other wildlife efforts.
If the bill passes, the department's John Kennedy says the state could bring in an additional $4.5 million annually.
Most of Game and Fish's money comes from license fees and federal taxes on hunting and fishing equipment.
The Legislature denied the department's request for a license fee increase in 2013.
