Oregon deputy charged with harassment has court hearing

A central Oregon deputy charged with harassment after he was accused of grabbing a woman's arm after a fender-bender crash has had his first court hearing.
The Bend Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2l1BxKt ) that Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Deputy Bradley Wright was not in court for the Thursday hearing. Attorney Erick Ward made an appearance on his behalf and says he's been in discussion the district attorney's office regarding a resolution to the case.
Prosecutors say Wright was off-duty when the crash occurred Dec. 24 outside a Bend Fred Meyer.
When the drivers left their vehicles to assess the damage, Wright allegedly caused bruising by aggressively grabbing the 67-year-old woman's arm.
Sheriff Shane Nelson says an internal investigation into the incident is ongoing. Wright remains on paid administrative leave.
