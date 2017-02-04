Report: Suffolk official on leave pending probe of office

Court officials say Suffolk Register of Probate Felix Arroyo is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the office.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2l9n8Li ) that the independent probe was ordered by the state's trial court system. It followed an earlier internal shake-up that resulted in a former Essex court official being brought in several months ago to oversee management of the Suffolk office.
Arroyo is a former Boston city councilor who was elected to the largely obscure post in 2014.
A spokesman for Arroyo called the suspension "unwarranted" and said the register inherited an office with a "long and well-documented history of mismanagement and poor performance."
The Probate Court handles a wide range of family issues including divorces and adoptions.
