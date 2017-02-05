Proposed bills would expand Hathaway eligibility in Wyoming

Wyoming lawmakers are considering three bills that could allow more students to get Hathaway scholarships to attend the state's flagship university and state community colleges.
Supporters of the bills say they could help address enrollment issues at state-supported colleges and the University of Wyoming. Opponents say it's unclear if the scholarship fund can support more recipients.
The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2kg1705) that a bill sponsored by Republican House Speaker Steve Harshman of Casper would allow two students from each of Wyoming's neighboring states to apply. The bill is now before the state Senate.
Democratic Rep. Mike Giureau of Jackson is sponsoring a bill to allow non-U.S. citizens or permanent residents to apply for the scholarship — as long as they are Wyoming residents and are pursuing citizenship.
The bill would allow non-citizen students who were educated in the Wyoming school system and graduated from a Wyoming high school to apply for the scholarship.
The House Education Committee approved the bill last week.
Republican Rep. Bill Henderson of Cheyenne has introduced a bill to extend the time a high school graduate has to apply for a Hathaway scholarship from two years to four years. That bill also passed the House Education Committee.
In September, state Treasurer Mark Gordon recommended changes to the scholarship trust fund's investment strategy to support the scholarships.
The Hathaway College Trust Fund had $553 million in September and $18 million in annual costs.
