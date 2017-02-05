National Politics

February 5, 2017 10:52 AM

New efforts launched to change Colorado's Open Records Act

By JAMES ANDERSON Associated Press
DENVER

A Democratic senator is trying again to modernize Colorado's Open Records Act.

Sen. John Kefalas' bill would require government agencies to release public records in searchable data formats such as Excel spreadsheets that are easy for the public to analyze.

The Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on the new bill on Monday.

Another bill this legislative session would open up to the public state records showing whether companies have cheated workers on their wages.

State wage-theft investigations are considered trade secrets under a century-old law.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

San Luis National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 50 years of protecting wildlife and habitats

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos