New efforts launched to change Colorado's Open Records Act

A Democratic senator is trying again to modernize Colorado's Open Records Act.
Sen. John Kefalas' bill would require government agencies to release public records in searchable data formats such as Excel spreadsheets that are easy for the public to analyze.
The Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on the new bill on Monday.
Another bill this legislative session would open up to the public state records showing whether companies have cheated workers on their wages.
State wage-theft investigations are considered trade secrets under a century-old law.
Comments