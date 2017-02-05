George Mason senior back in US after immigration ban blocked

A George Mason University student from Libya who was stuck overseas for a week is back in the U.S. after a federal judge put President Donald Trump's immigration executive order on hold.
WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kCEljU ) Najwa Elyazgi, a senior with a student visa, was in Istanbul last week when she was told she couldn't board a connecting flight back to the U.S. because of Trump's order halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.
After a federal judge temporarily blocked the ban, Elyazgi flew into Dulles International Airport Saturday night. She calls the experience "a nightmare" and says she'd been panicked over whether she'd be able to finish her degree.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring was among those who greeted her at the airport. Virginia has joined a lawsuit over the ban, challenging the revocation of a wide variety of visas, including student and work visas.
