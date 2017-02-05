National Politics

February 5, 2017 12:08 PM

Kauai grapples with swarms of invasive parakeets

The Associated Press
KAPAA, Hawaii

Invasive parakeets are ruining crops and eliciting complaints from people on Kauai.

Invasive species experts estimate the population has grown to more than 5,000 rose-ringed parakeets on the island.

Records show the birds were brought to Hawaii as pets and started escaping in the 1960s.

The birds damage fruit crops and spread poop across the island.

Kauai Invasive Species Committee project manager Bill Lucey says action needs to be taken to mitigate economic losses, avoid negative impacts to quality of life, and prevent the parakeets from displacing other species.

Lawmakers are considering legislation to help fund the development and implementation of a control plan.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

San Luis National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 50 years of protecting wildlife and habitats

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos