Kauai grapples with swarms of invasive parakeets

Invasive parakeets are ruining crops and eliciting complaints from people on Kauai.
Invasive species experts estimate the population has grown to more than 5,000 rose-ringed parakeets on the island.
Records show the birds were brought to Hawaii as pets and started escaping in the 1960s.
The birds damage fruit crops and spread poop across the island.
Kauai Invasive Species Committee project manager Bill Lucey says action needs to be taken to mitigate economic losses, avoid negative impacts to quality of life, and prevent the parakeets from displacing other species.
Lawmakers are considering legislation to help fund the development and implementation of a control plan.
