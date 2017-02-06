National Politics

February 6, 2017 7:52 AM

Anna Gronewold named AP New York legislative relief reporter

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Anna Gronewold, a multi-media journalist with experience covering statehouses in two other states, will be joining The Associated Press in New York as a legislative relief reporter.

Her appointment was announced Monday by AP East Editor Karen Testa and New York State Editor James Martinez.

Gronewold will work with AP statehouse reporter David Klepper and AP journalists across the state to cover New York's 2017 legislative session.

The 25-year-old has worked three previous AP legislative relief stints: two in Lincoln, Nebraska, and one, most recently, in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she produced a string of all-formats enterprise off the state's LGBT bathroom law dispute.

Gronewold is a 2014 graduate of the University of Nebraska.

