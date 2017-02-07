Charges against ex-DeKalb County CEO dropped after reversal

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston has dropped criminal charges against a former county official who was accused of pressuring vendors for campaign contributions.
Boston said at a news conference Monday that she decided against moving forward with a retrial against former DeKalb County CEO Burrell Ellis after the Georgia Supreme Court threw out Ellis' conviction in November.
Boston says a judge signed an order to dismiss Ellis' charges earlier Monday.
Ellis was found guilty in July 2015 of perjury and attempted theft by extortion. The state's highest court last year found that the evidence was sufficient to convict Ellis but that the convictions had to be reversed because of technical errors during his trial.
Ellis had been released from prison after serving about eight months of a five-year sentence.
Comments