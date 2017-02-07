National Politics

February 7, 2017 4:51 PM

'Back the Badge' bill could come back up in Miss. House

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

The Mississippi House started debating but did not vote on a bill to triple the penalties for committing violence against law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency responders.

House Bill 645 is called the "Back the Badge Act of 2017."

Judiciary B Committee Chairman Andy Gipson, a Republican from Braxton, says the bill was written because "it seems many of them have a target on their back."

But, several black lawmakers said Tuesday that the bill ignores the problem of law enforcement officers hurting or killing unarmed African-Americans.

Democratic Rep. Chris Bell of Jackson tried to require 10 percent pay raises for law enforcement officers and firefighters.

The bill could be brought back up for a vote before a Thursday deadline.

The Senate has passed a similar measure, Senate Bill 2469 .

