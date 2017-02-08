Montgomery officials create police station 'exchange zones'

The Montgomery County Police Department says the lobbies and parking lots of police stations in the county have been designated as "exchange zones" where residents can complete online transactions.
The police department said in a statement that the six police district stations were designated as "exchange zones" in order to help reduce and deter crimes including theft, robbery and fraud.
The police department says that police employees won't participate in transactions or act as a witness but that parties can call 911 if a crime occurs.
The police department says its tips for people who are meeting to complete online transactions include: doing the exchange in a designated police zone, telling friends or family where you're going and informing the buyer or seller you won't be alone.
