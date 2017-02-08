North Little Rock officer shoots shotgun-wielding man

Authorities are investigating after a North Little Rock police officer shot and wounded a man who was holding a shotgun.
North Little Rock police say officers responded Tuesday night to a reported shooting at an apartment on North Palm Street. Police said in a press release that an officer fired four times at the man after he reportedly started "to engage the officers with a shotgun."
Authorities say the man was struck in the neck and face area, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported, and the officers involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave pending a review.
