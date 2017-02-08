Police: 2 killed in tractor trailer crash on I-95

Police say two people are dead after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught on fire on Interstate 95 in Henrico.
WRIC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kH0efC ) that the crash happened early Wednesday under the Interstate 295 overpass.
Police say the tractor trailer carrying bricks crashed into the median and caught fire, destroying the flatbed and killing two people. The bricks scattered on the road.
Police believe the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says based on an inspector's first review of the overpass, the damage is superficial and the bridge is safe for travel.
