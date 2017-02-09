National Politics

February 9, 2017 6:30 PM

New Mexico lawmakers trim slate of electoral reforms

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico lawmakers have trimmed down a slate of bills designed to open up elections to greater participation by independent voters and candidates.

A proposed was withdrawn Thursday for a constitutional amendment to create a "top-two" primary system where all candidates compete on one ballot with a two-person general election runoff, regardless of party affiliations.

Members of a legislative committee overseeing elections declined to advance that measure. They instead endorsed a bill to reduce signature petition requirements for independent candidates that critics say are onerous and discourage competitive elections.

The committee voiced support — but put on hold temporarily — a bill allowing unaffiliated voters to participate in primary elections for one major party of their choice. Sponsors of the bill are crafting minor amendments.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Merced Clinches CCC Championship

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos