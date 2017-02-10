Robbery suspect fatally shot by Portland police identified

Portland police say a 17-year-old boy was the robbery suspect fatally shot by an officer Thursday.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/JfvvNe ) 17-year-old Quanice Derrick Hayes was suspected in an armed robbery outside a motel in Northeast Portland.
Sgt. Pete Simpson says Hayes allegedly used a replica gun to rob a man sitting in a car near Portland Value Inn. A motel employee said Hayes took the man's state food benefits card.
Shortly after, police responded to a reported car prowl at a pet hospital. Simpson says police encountered Hayes, who fled.
They encountered him a third time and Officer Andrew Hearst shot and killed Hayes, Simpson said. No one else was injured.
The shooting happened about two hours after the first robbery report.
Hearst is on administrative leave while police investigate.
Comments