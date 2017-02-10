Protests rock event by GOP lawmakers

Opponents of President Donald Trump turned a routine event with aides to three Republican lawmakers in Georgia into a stand against Trump's policies.
Hundreds gathered Friday at a "constituent service day" for U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Johnny Isakson and U.S. Rep. Jody Hice in Greensboro, cheering as speakers railed against them and the Trump administration.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/2l2NGkI ) reports the three lawmakers were not at the meeting, which was designed to give residents a chance to discuss passport problems and Social Security claims. The half-dozen or so aides staffing the event were caught off guard by the size of the protest, and briefly walked out to chants of "Shame!"
The demonstration was the latest in a wave of national protests that have rocked the GOP after Trump's inauguration.
