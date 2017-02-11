Police officer shoots, kills man during foot chase

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by police during a foot chase.
Cumberland County prosecutors say Darryl Fuqua was shot on South Avenue in Bridgeton around 4 p.m. Friday. They say a gun was found near the 23-year-old city man's body, but have not said why officers were pursuing him.
No officers were injured in the incident, which remained under investigation Saturday. The name of the officer who fired the fatal shot was not disclosed.
Authorities have not said whether Fuqua shot at police or anyone else.
The shooting is under review by the county prosecutor's office, which is standard procedure in shootings involving police officers.
