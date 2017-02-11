Fort Payne day care closed; state investigating

A Fort Payne day care has been closed, and an Alabama Department of Human Resources investigation is underway.
State officials say Kidemics surrendered its license on Thursday.
WAFF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kU5Cfp ) deficiency reports show 46 pages worth of problems at the day care. One of those includes a report of a 2-year-old who walked out of the facility and was found in a street by city workers.
Cheyenne Collins, whose 14-month-old attended Kidemics for nearly a year, says she was unaware of what was going on at the center. Collins is upset over having to find another day care, but she's even more upset over the allegations.
Owner Derrick Huggins told the station he would provide a statement then refused to do so and asked that they not call him back.
