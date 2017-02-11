National Politics

Police kill man after checking out report of stolen car

The Associated Press
A man is dead after police fired at a vehicle that hit officers.

The Honolulu Police Department says officers responding to a parking complaint Saturday morning found the man and a woman asleep inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Police say the officers told them to exit the vehicle.

Maj. Dagan Tsuchida tells the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the male driver tried to flee, pinning two officers and dragging another before police opened fire.

The driver died at the scene, police said. The three officers and the woman sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. The officers were taken to Pali Momi Medical Center.

Tsuchida says police arrested the woman for outstanding warrants.

