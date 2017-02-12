National Politics

Arlington police say homeowner kills car burglar suspect

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Police in North Texas say a homeowner has shot and killed a man who was trying to break into a car.

Arlington police say they when they responded to call about a Sunday morning shooting, they found a man who had been wounded. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2l8mGR4 ) the homeowner told officers he interrupted the man who was burglarizing a car.

Names of the people involved and additional details have not been immediately released.

