Information sessions planned at libraries for health plans

New York health officials are holding information sessions at libraries around the state to help people enroll in health insurance plans.
Although 2017 open enrollment for Qualified Health Plans has ended, enrollment for the Essential Plan, Medicaid and Child Health Plus is available all year long in NY State of Health, the state's official health plan Marketplace.
Certified assistors will be available to answer questions and provide enrollment assistance during more than 200 information sessions at 77 libraries in February.
Consumers can find a library information session by visiting the NY State of Health website (https://nystateofhealth.ny.gov/ ).
Officials say more than 3.6 million New Yorkers are enrolled in coverage through the Marketplace.
