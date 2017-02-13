Police: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Coventry

2:28 Le Grand flooding forces evacuations Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:23 Officials get aerial view of Merced County flooding

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

3:17 Officer-involved shooting reported in Merced

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

0:43 Merced Elementary Students Participate in Signing Day

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video