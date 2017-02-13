Police: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Coventry

Police say a 19-year-old Rhode Island man was killed by a hit-and-run driver who was possibly operating a snowplow on a snow-covered road in Coventry.
The Coventry Police Department says Matthew O'Gara was struck by a vehicle on Arnold Road just before 12:30 a.m. Monday. The Coventry teen was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Kent Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Police and O'Gara's family are urging the truck driver to immediately come forward to police. Police say they have surveillance images of the truck involved, and are looking for a dark-colored pickup truck with an attached plow. It's not marked as a town government or state government truck.
Comments