Graham City Council clears up old misdemeanor charge

A Graham city councilman has gotten an old misdemeanor charge dismissed.
The Times-News of Burlington reports (http://bit.ly/2knUf2p) that Bruce Caldwell Turner II took the 27-year-old case to an Alamance County Superior Court judge Monday.
Caldwell was charged in 1989 with misdemeanor assault on a female by his estranged wife during a divorce. Turner was advised by his attorney to ask for a prayer for judgment that allows those charged with minor misdemeanors and traffic offenses to plead guilty without having the conviction filed against them.
A district judge ordered Turner to make restitution and not harass or threaten the woman.
Turner complied and Superior Court Judge Reuben Young dismissed the charge Monday.
Prosecutors did not oppose the request.
Turner has been on city council since 2009. He had no comment.
Comments