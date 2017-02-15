Louisiana state senator fights expulsion proceedings

A Louisiana state senator is fighting efforts to expel him after he pleaded no contest twice to domestic abuse charges over the past year.
Attorneys for Geismar Democrat Troy Brown asked a state court Wednesday to block legislative proceedings aimed at ousting him. Brown, who served jail time last month, says the proceedings would violate his right to due process because he won't have a "reasonable opportunity" to prepare for them.
He's asking both for a temporary restraining order and for a permanent order.
Despite the court filing, the Senate planned to continue Wednesday with its first hearing in the expulsion effort, a procedural meeting to issue subpoenas.
Judge William Morvant scheduled a Feb. 23 hearing for Brown's petition.
No one has been expelled from the Senate since 1981.
Comments