Criminal justice commissioner resigns

A supporter of Alaska's sweeping criminal justice legislation is no longer a member of a commission that has recommended changes to the law.
The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2lYszOA) Juneau Police Department Lt. Kris Sell declined to comment after she resigned from the Alaska Criminal Justice Commission.
Commissioners provided input for a law that focused on punishments outside of prison or jail time.
Sell was a vocal proponent of the legislation approved last year.
She told a senate committee Jan. 25 that being tough on crime leaves underlying issues like mental illness untreated.
Juneau Police Chief Bryce Johnson said Sell resigned knowing the department had a different position on the law than she did.
The law raised concerns about sentencing options.
Changes to the legislation were introduced Jan. 30.
Comments