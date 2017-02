1:25 California artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless Pause

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

1:12 Childhood friend on the pressure Yordano Ventura felt after leaving hometown

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado